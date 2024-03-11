Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Water Supply Disrupted For 24 Hours

Representational photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's water supply was disrupted for nearly 24 hours after a major leak was detected in the main water pipeline from the Jayakwadi dam near Chitegaon on Saturday evening. Repair work continued for 20 hours, with one section successfully fixed to restore water supply by Sunday evening. However, due to logistical challenges in supplying water to various parts of the city during the evening, regular water distribution resumed on Monday morning. K. M. Falak, Executive Engineer at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, stated that areas affected by the water cuts would be prioritised during the resumption of supply.

Read Also Bengaluru Water Crisis: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Warns Of Protests If Issue Is Not Resolved in 7 Days

The ongoing project to install a 2,500 mm diameter pipe from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi aims to address water scarcity once completed. Presently, the city grapples with severe water shortages due to insufficient supply. On Saturday, a 1,200 mm diameter pipe ruptured, resulting in the wastage of thousands of liters of water. The repair work, initiated promptly by CSMC, concluded after around 20 hours. Subsequently, the first water supply pump at Pharola Water Purification Centre started operations around 5 PM on Sunday, with the second pump following suit later in the night. The city's water tanks were replenished into the late hours.

Despite the repair efforts, residents continue to face significant inconveniences due to water scarcity. Many neighborhoods experience water supply only once every eight to ten days. Following the repair on Saturday, further delays in water supply are anticipated, exacerbating the challenges for residents. Additionally, private water tanker services have doubled their rates due to increased demand, placing additional financial strain on the affected population.