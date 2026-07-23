Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CIDCO, HUDCO Receive 12 MLD Boost Under New Water Scheme | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the city's new water supply scheme. On Wednesday, coinciding with the Chief Minister's birthday, Minister Atul Save inaugurated the supply by turning the valve at CIDCO N-1 Pyramid Chowk, allowing water to flow into two major storage tanks at N-5.

With this, CIDCO and HUDCO will receive an additional 12 MLD (million litres per day) of water, enabling residents to receive water once every four to five days.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, water from the Jayakwadi Dam was drawn into the jackwell. Later, on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), water reached the purification plant. For the past 15 days, the old city has been receiving an additional 35 MLD, while CIDCO and HUDCO had been awaiting supply under the new scheme.

An 18-km-long, 1,500-mm-diameter pipeline has been laid from Nakshatrawadi to Hasul. The first storage tanks connected to the pipeline are located at CIDCO N-5.

Among those present were former MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Divisional Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, MJP Chief Engineer Manisha Palande, and several public representatives and officials.

Residents celebrated the development by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the beats of dhol-tasha.

Officials said a trial run to fill the Misarwadi tank began on Thursday, after which water will gradually be supplied to storage tanks at N-7, Himayat Bagh, Hasul, Harsiddhi, TV Centre and Harsul Jail.

Following a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the city has started receiving an additional 47 MLD under the new scheme. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) said another 100 MLD is expected to be available by the end of July.

The administration has cautioned that some areas supplied from the N-5 storage tank may receive turbid water for the next few days and has advised residents to boil drinking water as a precaution.