Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chikalthana Airport Runway To Be Extended |

A slab will be constructed on the Sukhna river near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to facilitate the expansion of the Chikalthana Airport, and a tunnel will connect the Beed bypass road to the city.

This decision was made during a recent meeting chaired by Dr Bhagwat Karad, former Union Minister of State for Finance, with the heads of all administrative departments in attendance.

The current 2,800-meter runway at Chikalthana Airport will be extended to 3,500 meters to meet international standards.

On November 22, 2023, the state government sanctioned ₹525.26 crore for land acquisition and ₹62.59 crore for infrastructure development. The administration plans to acquire 139 acres of land for the airport expansion. Maharashtra Airport Development Company has been instructed to promptly transfer the acquired land to the Airport Authority of India.

Despite the sanctioned funds, administrative hurdles had stalled the expansion process. Following the recent meeting, officials expressed optimism that the project will resume soon.