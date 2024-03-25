 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cattle Skulls, Skin And Horns Seized On Jintur Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cattle Skulls, Skin And Horns Seized On Jintur Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cattle Skulls, Skin And Horns Seized On Jintur Highway

On Sunday, the police received information that cattle waste was being smuggled in a jeep. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and stopped the suspicious jeep (MH21 BH 4640). The police found cattle waste weighing around 2,270 kilograms and amounting to around ₹45,400. Two persons in the jeep were arrested, and they provided the names of other accused as well.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Highway Police seized the skulls, bones, skins, and horns of cattle being smuggled in a jeep on the Jintur highway in Parbhani district in the wee hours of Sunday. The police have booked five persons under the Prevention of Cattle Slaughter Act, and two of them have been arrested. The police seized the cattle waste, which amounted to ₹45,400.

Read Also
Nashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking
article-image

On Sunday, the police received information that cattle waste was being smuggled in a jeep. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and stopped the suspicious jeep (MH21 BH 4640). The police found cattle waste weighing around 2,270 kilograms and amounting to around ₹45,400. Two persons in the jeep were arrested, and they provided the names of other accused as well. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shaikh Sufiyan and Amer Shaikh (Pathanpura, Partur).

Read Also
Gujarat: Cattle Owner Jailed For 3 Years In Landmark Case, Highlighting Menace Of Stray Animals On...
article-image

Based on the complaint lodged by Constable Murkute, a case has been registered against Shaikh Sufiyan, Amer Shaikh, S Alim, K Qureshi, and Mujeeb Qureshi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express Gets Good Response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express Gets Good Response

Pune: Lack Of Street Lights, Drinking Water Irks NIBM Annexe Residents

Pune: Lack Of Street Lights, Drinking Water Irks NIBM Annexe Residents

Is BJP's Jagdish Mulik Upset Over Party Choosing Murlidhar Mohol Over Him For Pune Lok Sabha Seat?...

Is BJP's Jagdish Mulik Upset Over Party Choosing Murlidhar Mohol Over Him For Pune Lok Sabha Seat?...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Temple Bases Found During Excavation In Ambajogai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Temple Bases Found During Excavation In Ambajogai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Sources In 119 Villages In Hingoli Contaminated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Sources In 119 Villages In Hingoli Contaminated