Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cattle Skulls, Skin And Horns Seized On Jintur Highway

Representational Image

The Highway Police seized the skulls, bones, skins, and horns of cattle being smuggled in a jeep on the Jintur highway in Parbhani district in the wee hours of Sunday. The police have booked five persons under the Prevention of Cattle Slaughter Act, and two of them have been arrested. The police seized the cattle waste, which amounted to ₹45,400.

On Sunday, the police received information that cattle waste was being smuggled in a jeep. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and stopped the suspicious jeep (MH21 BH 4640). The police found cattle waste weighing around 2,270 kilograms and amounting to around ₹45,400. Two persons in the jeep were arrested, and they provided the names of other accused as well. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shaikh Sufiyan and Amer Shaikh (Pathanpura, Partur).

Based on the complaint lodged by Constable Murkute, a case has been registered against Shaikh Sufiyan, Amer Shaikh, S Alim, K Qureshi, and Mujeeb Qureshi.