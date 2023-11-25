Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion | Representational Pic

A gang, including a woman, lured a prominent builder into a honey trap and extorted lakhs of rupees through blackmail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Cidco MIDC police apprehended the woman and her associates while they were accepting money from the builder. The accused, comprising the woman and her cohorts, are now in custody.

According to the police, the woman initiated contact with the builder through social media and established a relationship. Subsequently, she coerced him into a honey trap, demanding ₹5 lakh under threat of tarnishing his reputation. Succumbing to the pressure, the builder paid the demanded amount. However, when the woman demanded an additional ₹11 lakh, the builder approached the Cidco MIDC police station to report the extortion.

In response, the police laid a trap, apprehending the woman and her associates red-handed as they accepted the money. The case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station, and PSI Amol Sonawane is leading the ongoing investigation.