 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion

The case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station, and PSI Amol Sonawane is leading the ongoing investigation

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion | Representational Pic

A gang, including a woman, lured a prominent builder into a honey trap and extorted lakhs of rupees through blackmail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Cidco MIDC police apprehended the woman and her associates while they were accepting money from the builder. The accused, comprising the woman and her cohorts, are now in custody.

According to the police, the woman initiated contact with the builder through social media and established a relationship. Subsequently, she coerced him into a honey trap, demanding ₹5 lakh under threat of tarnishing his reputation. Succumbing to the pressure, the builder paid the demanded amount. However, when the woman demanded an additional ₹11 lakh, the builder approached the Cidco MIDC police station to report the extortion.

In response, the police laid a trap, apprehending the woman and her associates red-handed as they accepted the money. The case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station, and PSI Amol Sonawane is leading the ongoing investigation.

Read Also
VIDEO: Indian Troops Showcase Army Martial Arts Routine During Mitra Shakti Exercise With Sri Lanka...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion

Pune Crime: Man Loses ₹1.5 Crore In Land Fraud, 3 Booked

Pune Crime: Man Loses ₹1.5 Crore In Land Fraud, 3 Booked

Pune: BJ Medical College's 1973 Batch Pledges Support For Students In Need

Pune: BJ Medical College's 1973 Batch Pledges Support For Students In Need

'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature...

'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature...

Pune: EAM S Jaishankar Pitches For International Relations With Indian Characteristics; Watch Video

Pune: EAM S Jaishankar Pitches For International Relations With Indian Characteristics; Watch Video