Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti To Celebrate Parshuram Jayanti With Grand Events | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Like every year, the Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has organised a grand celebration of Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti on Sunday, April 19. The celebration will be marked by a series of vibrant and devotional activities, including a grand procession, pillar worship, and vehicle rally.

The events have been organised under the guidance of Project Head Bhimrao Kulkarni and Samiti President Milind Damodare, with various committees assigned with specific responsibilities. Around 35 organisations from within the community are actively participating in the celebrations. Members and office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasangh, led by Sudhir Naik, will also join the celebrations and arrange drinking water and refreshments for devotees along the procession route.

All major events and the procession have been meticulously planned. A two-hour recitation of the four Vedas (Shanti Path) will be held at Kranti Chowk on Saturday evening. On Sunday morning at 8:30 AM, a grand two-wheeler rally will be flagged off from Aurangpura, passing through Nirala Bazar, Satish Petrol Pump, Kranti Chowk, and Gulmandi before concluding at Aurangpura. The rally will be inaugurated by Capt. Ashish Damle, Chairman of the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation. During this event, the Parshuram Stambh Pujan will also be performed in the presence of Vedic scholars and dignitaries from social, political, business, and industrial sectors, who will share their thoughts on Bhagwan Parshuram.

The idol worship of Bhagwan Parshuram will be held at 10 am, followed by a health check-up and blood donation camp, to be held at Samarth Ram Mandir, Samarthnagar, organised by Rajasthani Mitra Mandal and Vipra Foundation.

In the evening at 5 PM, a live tableau depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Parshuram will be presented by Shri Adhya Gaud Vipra Samaj at the same venue. This will be followed by a grand procession passing through Samarth Ram Mandir – Savarkar Chowk – Nirala Bazaar – Shiv Sena Bhavan – Mahatma Phule Chowk – and concluding at Parshuram Stambh, Aurangpura. P.P. Mai Maharaj will also participate in the procession. The event will feature four Dhol Pathaks and large participation from men and women of the community.

Bhimrao Kulkarni, Dattatray Pimpale, Pravin Joshi, Sandeep Kulkarni, Akhilesh Trivedi, Sayali Pille, Milind Damodare, Mangesh Palaskar, Dhananjay Pandey, Suresh Deshpande, Vinod Mande, R. B. Sharma, Anand Tandulwadikar, Vijaya Awasthi, Manik Ratnaparkhi, Ravindra Sutwane, Nilesh Satonakar, Atul Joshi, Anil Khandalkar, Jeevan Joshi and others are taking efforts for the success of the event.