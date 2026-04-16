Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: High Court Lawyer Murdered On Beed Bypass Road, Robbery Angle Suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: High Court Lawyer Murdered On Beed Bypass, Robbery Angle Suspected | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The body of a High Court lawyer was found lying in a pool of blood near Gandheli Phata on Beed Bypass Road late on Wednesday night (April 15). The deceased has been identified as Mithun Pundlik Bhaskar (49), a resident of Anandnagar on Beed Bypass. Preliminary estimates suggest that Adv. Bhaskar was brutally attacked, possibly with the intention of robbery. The incident has sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity.

According to police sources, information was received at around 11 pm on Wednesday about a man lying in a pool of blood near Gandheli Phata. Taking immediate cognisance of the seriousness, Cidco MIDC Police Station PI Somnath Jadhav, along with API Bharat Pachole and Jagannath Menkudle, rushed to the spot. Adv. Bhaskar was found with severe bleeding from his thigh and was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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During the panchnama, police observed disturbing evidence at the scene. Blood stains were spread over a stretch of nearly 150 metres along the roadside bushes and road. It is suspected that Adv. Bhaskar was attacked in the bushes and, in an attempt to save himself, ran towards the main road for around 150 metres before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries.

His moped (MH20 GN 1608) was found parked along the road with the key still in place. Police also recovered some documents related to his work from the vehicle’s dicky. It is suspected that Adv. Bhaskar may have come to the Beed Bypass area to meet a client.

Following the incident, Crime Branch PI Gajanan Kalyankar visited the spot for inspection. A forensic team and dog squad were also deployed. Police have launched a detailed investigation and are probing whether the motive was robbery or linked to professional rivalry.