Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bomb Threat Rumour Triggers Panic At Cantonment Post Office | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rumours of a bomb in the post office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar created panic among residents on Wednesday afternoon.

An anonymous mail was received at the passport office in New Delhi stating that bomb explosions would be carried out at all the post offices in the state at 12.10pm on Wednesday. The Delhi office immediately informed the regional office in Nagpur. The Nagpur office then alerted the Cantonment post office about the threat.

The passport office is situated inside the post office in the Cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Security agencies were put on high alert, and the City Chowk police were informed. Cyber police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with two dog squads, rushed to the post office.

Residents who had gone for passport verification and other work at the post office panicked after hearing about the bomb threat. City Chowk police station PI Nirmala Pardeshi, cyber police station PI Somnath Jadhav, BDDS PI Bhagwan Wadatkar, Pankaj Udwant, dog squads and other teams reached the spot. People and employees were first evacuated from the office. The entire premises were vacated, and a search operation was launched.

Security agencies searched each corner of the office, but no suspicious objects were found. Everyone heaved a sigh of relief after the search operation.

In all, 18 police officers and their teams searched the two-storey building for around one-and-a-half hours. No suspicious object was found during the search.

Work at the post office and passport office resumed after the search operation was completed. Post office head Suresh Bansode said the work resumed as usual in the afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, strict police bandobast was also deployed at the main post office in the Juna Bazaar area. The office had a cantonment-like look. Similarly, other important government offices were also put on high alert following the bomb scare rumours.