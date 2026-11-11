Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary To Be Marked With Seva Saptah | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark the birth anniversary of revolutionary icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Seva Saptah’ is being organised from November 11 to 18. Through this week-long initiative, the administration aims to extend the benefits of various government schemes to eligible members of the tribal community, assist them in completing the necessary documentation and raise awareness about health-related issues.

A special action plan has also been prepared by the Integrated Tribal Development Project, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, to preserve tribal culture and highlight the historical contributions of tribal leaders.

Conceptualised by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike under the guidance of Project Officer Chetana More, various initiatives will be implemented across four districts -- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Latur. The week-long programme will be carried out in coordination with the local administration, public representatives and relevant government departments.

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In addition to providing information about government schemes, special service camps will be organised to help members of the tribal community obtain essential documents such as caste certificates, Aadhaar cards and ration cards, as well as register as voters. The programme will also include blood donation drives, health check-ups, nutrition awareness campaigns and the distribution of booklets containing information about various government schemes. The contributions of tribal freedom fighters will also be honoured through the cleaning and beautification of their memorials, along with the lighting of lamps as part of a Deepotsav.

Cheques will also be distributed to eligible beneficiaries, and information about various schemes for Scheduled Tribes will be provided. Memorials of tribal freedom fighters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts will be beautified. A Deepotsav will be organised at Ellora, while memorials at Jafrabad, Shivur Bangla, Chokala and Kannad will be cleaned.

The main official event to mark Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary will be held at Ambika Lawns, near Zalta Phata (Adgaon Phata), in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event will include tributes and a commemorative ceremony and will be attended by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, other local ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and members of the tribal community. The contributions of revolutionaries from the tribal freedom struggle will be remembered and honoured during the event. The week-long programme will conclude on November 18 at the Project Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that government schemes reach the most marginalised sections of society, understand and address the issues faced by tribal communities, and preserve their identity and culture. Project Officer Chetana More said the Integrated Tribal Development Project, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is committed to the effective implementation of these initiatives.