Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Authorities Told To Clear Pending Shendra Bidkin Matters Within Two Months | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar has directed authorities to resolve issues related to the Shendra–Bidkin industrial area within two months.

The directions were issued during a meeting held on Tuesday to address demands raised by farmers from the Shendra–Bidkin area and other related concerns.

A review was conducted of compensation distributed for the acquisition of Class II lands for the Bidkin Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) project and other issues. Papalkar directed that all pending matters be resolved within two months.

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Officials informed that funds have been sought from the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor for compensation related to orchards, wells, boreholes and other properties of farmers. The beneficiaries will receive payments once funds are received.

It was also noted that several documents had mismatched names of owners, while many land records had not been updated in the 7/12 extracts. Papalkar directed land records officials to take necessary corrective action.

Officials stated that around 70% of the compensation has been distributed, while 20% remains pending due to discrepancies in sale deeds and other issues.

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Papalkar further directed the land records department to complete the measurement and marking of land in Gut No. 81 in Karmad and submit a report on land acquisition in Gut No. 74. He said the process of facilitating industrial projects should be completed immediately.

Officials and employees from concerned departments were present at the meeting.