Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar To Head SIT Probing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Land Scams

IAS Jitendra Papalkar | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Considering the increased complaints of land disputes, the state government has established a special investigation team (SIT) to gather details and make an unbiased inquiry into the matters.

The SIT will be led by the divisional commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. Divisional commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar has appealed to the people to submit their complaints regarding the land dispute in the name of the divisional commissioner by April 10.

During the budgetary session of the assembly, the issue of the land scam in Gut No. 30, Brijwadi area, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was raised. The revenue minister had assured to establish an SIT to investigate the land scams in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Accordingly, the government has issued a notification for the establishment of SIT.

The SIT will be headed by the divisional commissioner and will include the inspector general of police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district or his representative, the SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the deputy inspector general, the registration, and the deputy director of land records as members.

There is also a provision to include senior officers of the related subjects as special invitee members, as per the types of cases.

One month’s period has been given to the residents of the district to submit their complaints regarding the land dispute in the name of the divisional commissioner by April 10, 2026.

SIT will conduct an inquiry into the complaints received and will recommend the necessary legal actions on it. The SIT will have to complete the inquiry within 3 months and submit a detailed report to the government.