Nashik Industries Get Boost as MIDC Chief Orders Faster Land Acquisition | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chief Executive Officer P. Velarasu has directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for industries willing to invest in MIDC areas of Nashik district. He also instructed officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive road development plan for the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates at the earliest.



During his visit to Nashik, P. Velarasu held a review meeting at the regional office with MIDC officials and office-bearers of various industrial associations to discuss ongoing and proposed development works.



Present at the meeting were IMA President Rajendra Pansare, General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice President Manish Raval, Laghu Udyog Bharati President Nikhil Tapadia, Maharashtra Chamber North Maharashtra Vice President Sanjay Sonawane, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, Executive Engineer Jayant Pawar, and other officials.



Velarasu also advised MIDC officials to seek cooperation from industrial associations to convince farmers of land acquisition.



IMA President Rajendra Pansare and NIMA President Ashish Nahar drew Velarasu’s attention to various issues in the district. Along with urging faster land acquisition, they also requested greater focus on improving infrastructure in MIDC areas.