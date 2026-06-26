Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aushadi Bhavan Nullah Cleaning Ordered After Water Enters Homes | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the onset of the first rains in the city, residents of the Aushadi Bhavan and surrounding areas are facing severe inconvenience due to the incomplete nullah cleaning work. Water accumulated in the nullah has entered several houses. Earlier, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye had visited and inspected the nullah cleaning work. He brought to the administration's notice that the cleaning had not been completed under the corporation's pre-monsoon works.

Against this backdrop, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge visited the area and issued necessary directives regarding the nullah cleaning on Friday.

Makariye had drawn the administration's attention to the problems faced by workers while cleaning the nullah. A JCB machine cannot be taken into the narrow lanes for cleaning, making regular maintenance of the nullah difficult.

Similarly, the sewage from around 250 houses in the area flows into the nullah. During the rainy season, water accumulates in the nullah and enters the residents' houses. Hence, Yedge directed that the area's sewage system be connected to the main line.

Yedge also directed the concerned officer to install barricades to prevent plastic waste and garbage from entering the nullah.

Rajurkar directed officials to verify whether the lease of Aushadi Bhavan has expired and to take necessary action accordingly. Yedge instructed the officers to work towards finding a permanent solution to the nullah problem in the area.