Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amit Shah Failed To See Dynastic Politics In His Party While Accusing Oppn Of It, Says Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve | File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah forgot to notice the dynastic politics in his own party while accusing the INDIA bloc of promoting dynasties.

Danve, who is Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said on X (formerly Twitter) that Shah did not see the stage of his rally that he addressed at Jalgaon on Tuesday, where several leaders of his party, who represented dynastic politics, were present.

In his speech at the rally, Shah accused the leaders of INDIA grouping of promoting dynasties, and urged the youth to vote for those who strengthen democracy.

In his social media post, Danve said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke a lot about dynastic politics, but forgot to see the stage of his rally. Some of the examples of leaders from the stage that represented dynastic politics: Shobha Fadnavis-Devendra Fadnavis, Gopinath Munde-Pankaja Munde, Shankarrao Chavan-Ashok Chavan, Raosaheb Danve-Santosh Danve."

Danve named some BJP allies, including Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, the National People's Party, the Janata Dal (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and said the base of each one of these parties is centred around one family only.

In Maharashtra, people showered their love on the Thackeray family, he said.

"For you (BJP), the Thackerays were good till they were with you, but represented dynastic politics when they opposed you! People can see these double standards. This trick won't work in Maharashtra. Keep this in mind," Danve said.