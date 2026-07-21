Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AI, CCTV To Monitor Ashadhi Wari At Waluj-Pandharpur | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the Vitthal temple at Waluj-Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 25, District Collector Vinay Gowda GC has directed officials to prioritise cleanliness and security arrangements and called for a collective resolve to ensure a 'Swacch Wari' (Clean Wari) this year.

The directions were issued during a review meeting on Monday at the District Collector's office. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Vyankat Rathod, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Civil Surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Deepak Shinde, District Disaster Management Officer Maruti Maske, and officials from the temple administration, Gram Panchayat, Food and Drug Administration, and State Excise Department attended the meeting.

Refreshment stalls will be set up at 13 locations, with volunteers deployed at each stall. Waste bins and garbage collection vehicles will also be arranged to ensure proper waste management during the pilgrimage.

Considering the expected influx of devotees, volunteers will be deployed in four shifts. A total of 3,420 volunteers will be required across 855 locations. The administration has appealed to NSS and NCC students, volunteers from various organisations, and socially conscious citizens to participate in the initiative.

To strengthen security, 65 CCTV cameras will be installed across the temple premises and fairgrounds. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Atulkar said AI technology would also be used to estimate the number of pilgrims.

District Collector Gowda directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for traffic management, lighting, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation, fire services, food sample testing, healthcare facilities and adequate police deployment. He also appealed to citizens to take a pledge to make this year's Wari clean and environmentally friendly.