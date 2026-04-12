Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Admin Speeds Up Infra Work Near Grishneshwar Temple For Kumbh Rush | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Grishneshwar Temple during the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, the district administration has stepped up monitoring of development works in the area.

District Collector Vinay Gowda conducted a review meeting on Saturday to assess the progress of various infrastructure projects planned around the temple.

Officials reviewed works related to Bhakta Nivas, a shopping complex, darshan facilities, roads, street lighting, water supply, and removal of encroachments from open land. The administration is aiming to improve basic facilities before the expected rush of pilgrims.

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Senior officials from multiple departments attended the meeting. These included Sub-Divisional Police Officer Aparajita Agnihotri, Assistant District Collector Ankita Takbhate, Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Gorad, Deputy Conservator of Forest Suvarna Mane, Archaeological Survey of India officer Dr Shivkumar Bhagat, Executive Engineer Anagha Puranik, and other key officials.

Collector Gowda warned contractors to complete the work within the given timeline. He said strict legal action will be taken if there are delays and made it clear that no additional funds will be provided for incomplete work. He directed that key works such as roads, water supply, and electricity systems must be finished immediately.

He stressed that proper facilities must be ensured for devotees visiting during the Kumbh period and instructed departments to speed up pending work.

The administration also reviewed progress under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharasva Samadhan campaign. Discussions included pending land mutation (ferfar), land acquisition, housing schemes, and census-related tasks.

Gowda directed that show-cause notices be issued to concerned talathis for delays exceeding one month at the local level and asked officials to seek explanations for the pending work.