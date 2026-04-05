Nashik: Administrative Priority Must Be Given To Kumbh Works, CS Rajesh Agrawal Issues Instructions | Sourced

Nashik: State Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has directed that all works undertaken for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to be held next year at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, should be accorded the highest administrative priority.



A review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Agrawal was held on Saturday at the Smart City office to assess the progress of various development works currently underway for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He was speaking during the meeting.



The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Commissioner of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, Assistant District Collector Dr. Pawan Datta, along with senior officials from various departments.



Chief Secretary Agrawal stated that while expediting all Kumbh Mela-related works, officials must ensure that there is no delay at the administrative level. He warned that in case of delays, responsibility will be fixed on the concerned officers. He also urged all departments to work in coordination and complete the projects successfully to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kumbh Mela.



He further instructed that priority be given to developing the necessary infrastructure in the Sadhugram area. For the safety of devotees and citizens, arrangements such as CCTV cameras on major roads, OFC cable network, and vehicle traffic management planning should be put in place.



He also emphasised that engineers must remain physically present at the work sites to accelerate the pace of the projects. Work carried out under their direct supervision would help maintain quality standards and ensure timely completion.



During the meeting, a review was conducted of several important projects being undertaken in the district in connection with the Kumbh Mela, including roads, bridges, ring road, Dwarka Junction, construction of new ghats, the darshan path at Trimbakeshwar, new DP roads, development of Ozar Airport, and railway stations at Nashik Road, Odha, Kasbe-Sukene, Kherwadi, and Deolali Camp, along with parking and basic facilities for devotees. Directions were issued to speed up these works.



Special emphasis was also placed on completing, before the monsoon, works related to water supply in the Trimbakeshwar area, the water grid project, proposed ghats, sewer network along the Godavari riverbank, and works in the riverbed.



During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam, IG Karale, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, and Municipal Commissioner Mrs Khatri, along with officials from the Archaeology Department, Water Resources Department, and Public Works Department, presented updates on the progress of works being carried out by their respective departments.