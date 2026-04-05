Pune: 29-Year-Old Jeweller Dies By Suicide Inside Shop, Woman Booked For Abetment | Representational Image

Pune: A 29-year-old jeweller allegedly died by suicide in his shop in the Phursungi area of Pune city after facing severe emotional distress linked to a relationship, police said. The incident took place on 6th March.

The deceased has been identified as Pratik Rajendra Memane, a resident of Phursungi. According to police, he died by hanging himself inside his gold and silver jewellery shop.

Based on a complaint filed by his father, Rajendra Memane, the police have registered a case against Shreya Dadaso Khopade Deshmukh, a resident of Ambed in Bhor tehsil, for abetment of suicide. Officials said the alleged incidents occurred between November 2025 and March 2026.

Police said Pratik came in contact with the woman through social media. Their friendship later turned into a romantic relationship. During this time, she allegedly promised to marry him and gained his trust.

Investigators said Pratik had given her gifts, including a gold ring worth around Rs 50,000, along with clothes and other items. The woman also allegedly claimed that she was suffering from cancer, which further affected him emotionally.

‘Girl Avoided Meeting Him...’

However, police said she later avoided meeting him and allegedly distanced herself by giving different reasons. This reportedly caused mental stress and feelings of betrayal.

Before taking the extreme step, Pratik left behind a 12-page suicide note. Police said the note details his relationship and the distress he faced.

Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered. However, after examining the note and other evidence, police have now booked the woman for abetment of suicide.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling, reaching out to a trusted person or a mental health professional can help.