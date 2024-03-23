Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AAP Demonstrate Over Arrest Of Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Friday. Following the arrest, activists of the AAP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District and City Committee staged demonstrations at the District Collectorate and condemned Kejriwal’s arrest.

District President Subhash Nikam and City President Imran Osman Shaikh led the agitation. The police then arrested the demonstrators and brought them to the City Chowk police station. Action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct was taken against them. Later, all the arrested activists were released.

District President Nikam, Imran Osman, Satish Lokhande, Sanjay Chavan, Amol Patni, Salauddin Nehri, Salim Patel, Satish Dunghav, Avinash Mirkale, Manish Borde, Satish Sancheti, Eknath Gopal, Asha Salve, and others participated in the agitation in large numbers.