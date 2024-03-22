 Haryana: Several AAP Leaders Injured As Police Lathi-Charge During Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Several AAP Leaders Injured As Police Lathi-Charge During Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Haryana: Several AAP Leaders Injured As Police Lathi-Charge During Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Earlier in the day, the AAP workers staged a demonstration near CM Saini's residence, shouted slogans against the BJP and later decided to march ahead to gherao the CM residence crossing the police barricading.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Chandigarh: Several Haryana senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including the state president Sushil Gupta and senior vice president Anurag Dhanda sustained multiple injuries in a police lathi-charge during the party protest against the arrest of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Gupta who received multiple injuries on the his back, hands and legs and Dhanda who sustained a head injury, were hospitalised besides over 20 other leaders who were also hurt when the police which first used water cannons against the protesters, resorted to lathi-charge in its attempt to stop them from marching towards the residence of chief minister Nayab Saini.

Flaying the police lathi-charge on the party workers who, Gupta and Dhanda held, were holding a peaceful protest against Kejriwal’s arrest by ED in Delhi, claimed that more than 20 party leaders also sustained fractures in the hands and legs in the police action.

Earlier in the day, the AAP workers staged a demonstration near CM Saini's residence, shouted slogans against the BJP and later decided to march ahead to gherao the CM residence crossing the police barricading.

Water cannons used in Punjab 

Meanwhile, led by the Punjab AAP working president Budh Ram, a number of party workers held a demonstration at Mohali, near here. Most of the party's senior leaders including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were away to Delhi subsequent to the party national convenor Kejriwal’s arrest by ED.

The party workers were stopped by the police which had put up heavy barricading at the Mohali-Chandigarh border and used water cannons to stop them. Several workers claimed that they were hurt after being hit by the water cannon.

Read Also
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws His Plea From Supreme Court, To Contest ED Arrest In Trial Court...
article-image

The state minister Aman Arora who was also present at the protest site, held that the party workers wanted to move towards the Chandigarh to gherao the Punjab BJP office, water cannons were used against them to stop them. He said that Kejriwal’s arrest was murder of democracy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Several AAP Leaders Injured As Police Lathi-Charge During Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's...

Haryana: Several AAP Leaders Injured As Police Lathi-Charge During Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Accuses Police Of Barring AAP Leaders From Meeting Arvind Kejriwal's...

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Accuses Police Of Barring AAP Leaders From Meeting Arvind Kejriwal's...

Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt Over 5 Fatalities From Spurious Liquor Reported In Sangrur...

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt Over 5 Fatalities From Spurious Liquor Reported In Sangrur...