Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'A Helping Hand' Initiative Supports Drought-Affected Farming Families | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid the drought crisis, farming families need not only financial assistance but also emotional support and the confidence to rebuild their lives. A farmer's suicide is not merely the loss of an individual; it is a devastating blow to the entire family. Driven by a sense of social responsibility towards these families, the district administration has launched an initiative titled ‘A Helping Hand’ (‘Ek Haat Madatiche’). The initiative aims to ensure that these families can also celebrate Diwali. As part of the effort, kits containing essential items were distributed to 157 families. District Collector Vinay Gowda GC assured them that, alongside financial assistance, the administration is committed to helping families in distress become self-reliant.

The programme, titled ‘A Helping Hand’ (‘Ek Haat Madatiche’), was jointly organised by the District Collector's Office and the Rural Development Organisation for drought-affected farmers and families of farmers who died by suicide. The event was held at the District Planning Hall in the Collector's Office on Wednesday.

Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adgune, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Sangita Rathod, Rural Development Organisation President Mansukh Zhambad, office-bearers of the Agrawal Yuva Manch and Tehsildar Shivanand Bidve were present.

To provide immediate financial relief to farmers affected by drought, the government is distributing a ₹5,000 Diwali advance to eligible beneficiaries. A total of ₹112.66 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 2.39 lakh farmers in the district. District Collector Vinay Gowda GC said the assistance for the remaining 3.52 lakh eligible farmers would also be credited to their accounts within the next two days.

To tackle the drought, the district administration is focusing on drinking water arrangements, ensuring fodder availability for livestock and undertaking water conservation projects. Plans have been drawn up to grow fodder on government-owned land, while fodder seeds are also being distributed. Various measures are being implemented to accelerate water conservation efforts and increase water storage.

In his introductory remarks, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate said that supporting farmers during a drought was not solely the government's responsibility but a collective commitment of society. Through the ‘A Helping Hand’ initiative, the administration, social organisations and generous individuals are coming together to support families in distress.