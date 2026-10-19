Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 8 BAMU Volunteers Selected For Republic Day Parade Camp | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 90 students from Maharashtra have been selected for the Republic Day Parade process, including eight volunteers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), said Dr Somnath Khade, the university’s National Service Scheme (NSS) director.

The pre-selection camp for the Republic Day Parade to be held in Delhi concluded on Sunday. It saw the participation of 357 students and 22 professors from 60 autonomous institutions and universities across Maharashtra. Various competitions and activities, including field parades, cultural contests and interviews, were conducted from 5am to 10pm.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Pravin Vakte presided over the concluding ceremony. Chief guest Dr Ajay Shinde, Regional Officer of the National Service Scheme, Maharashtra, attended the event along with State Liaison Officer Dr Milind Kale, NSS Director Dr Somnath Khade, Dr Sushil Shinde, director of the University of Mumbai; Dr Nilesh Kadu, director of Amravati University; and Prof Ramesh Devkar.

Shinde urged NSS volunteers to strive to represent Maharashtra with pride at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi. He advised them to work consistently on their physical fitness, discipline, marching skills and self-confidence to improve their chances of selection.

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Khade explained the objective and significance of the camp. Dr Veerabhadra Kallave conducted the proceedings, while Dr Chandrashekhar Kale proposed the vote of thanks.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari and Registrar Dr Sanjay Kawade provided guidance for the successful organisation of the camp. The event also received support from NSS District Coordinator Dr Bharat Dhotre, several university officials and staff members, college programme officers and student volunteers.