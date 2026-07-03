Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 64-Year-Old Scrap Vendor Stabbed To Death on Jalna Road; Robbery Suspected | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 64-year-old scrap vendor was brutally murdered in the early hours of Thursday on Jalna Road, considered the lifeline of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident has once again brought to the fore concerns over the city's ability to curb the menace of addicts roaming the busy stretch and troubling commuters. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Basit Hakim Khan (64), a resident of Qaisar Colony, Jinsi.

According to police, two addicts allegedly murdered Abdul Basit by stabbing him deep in the thigh near Hotel Pancham at Akashwani Chowk on Jalna Road. Preliminary investigations suggest the attackers targeted him with the intention of robbing him, as they allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

Basit was engaged in the scrap business on a commission basis. On Wednesday, he spent the day with his friends. After having dinner at home, he left that night. At around 1am, he called his son and informed him that he had gone out for a business deal and would return within an hour.

Around 2am, Basit again called his son and asked him to pick him up from the CIDCO Bus Stand. However, his son told him there was no petrol in his motorcycle. Basit then travelled by autorickshaw to SFS School and started walking towards Jinsi.

Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted him near Pancham Bar and Restaurant between 2.30am and 3am. They allegedly attacked him in an attempt to rob him and stabbed him deep in the thigh before fleeing.

In the morning, a passerby found Basit lying on the road and alerted the police. Constables Waman Nagare and Satish Sanap rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and police are trying to trace the accused. Family members claimed that Basit usually carried cash with him and suspected that the attackers had robbed him of both his cash and mobile phone.