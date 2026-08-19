Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 560 Bullock Carts Take Part In Rajyapal Kesari Race | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ‘Mahamahim Rajyapal Kesari’ bullock cart race, organised on Tuesday in honour of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade at the foothills of Bhangsi Mata Gadh, received an enthusiastic response from bullock cart enthusiasts across the state. Owners and thousands of fans from within and outside the state attended the event. With a record registration of 560 bullock carts, it emerged as one of the major bullock cart races in the Marathwada region.

From early morning, bullock cart owners, drivers and enthusiasts gathered at the foothills of Bhangsi Mata Gadh. Thousands of citizens arrived at the venue to witness the speed and strength of the bullocks and the skill of the drivers.

A total of 67 rounds were completed on Tuesday, with the bullock carts divided into 56 groups. The competition continued uninterrupted for more than 11 hours. Bullock carts that emerged victorious in the various rounds advanced to the next stage. Eleven groups were formed for the semi-finals, and those rounds were also completed.

Referring to the bullock cart races in Western Maharashtra, Governor Haribhau Bagade said that, given the ban on the famous bull ‘Lakhan’ in the region, a bull of equal calibre or one capable of performing even better should be selected.

Panchayat Samiti member Sarjerao Chavan organised the competition. Governor Haribhau Bagade, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Kalyan Gaikwad, Raju Shinde, Ramu Naupute and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.