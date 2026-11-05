Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 Flats Targeted In Overnight Apartment Break-in | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five thieves scaled the security wall and entered an apartment building. Moving from one flat to another, they broke open doors and went on a theft spree. However, a resident grew suspicious and alerted the security guard, who sounded the emergency siren. Hearing the alarm, the thieves fled the scene.

In a chilling incident early Wednesday morning at Raj Swapnapurti Apartment in the Tisgaon area, thieves broke into several flats and stole valuables worth approximately ₹37,000. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Around 2am, five thieves entered the premises by climbing over the security wall at the rear of the apartment complex. They then proceeded to the B wing and latched the doors of several flats from the outside. The thieves broke the latches and bolts to gain entry into flat number 114, occupied by Jayashri Ravindra Joshi, and flat number 103, occupied by Meenadevi Chandrapal Singh. Both flats were locked.

However, as both homes were empty, the thieves found nothing. They then targeted the residence of Sagar Shelke in flat number 104. Taking advantage of the fact that Shelke's family had gone to their native village for Diwali and that he was away at work on a night shift, the thieves broke the door's latch and bolt.

They ransacked the house and stole ₹20,000 in cash and silver ornaments kept in a cupboard. Subsequently, they entered flat number 215, belonging to Sangsing Bhati, who was away in Pune with his family, and stole ₹17,000 in cash and gold earrings from a cupboard. The thieves also broke into the home of Anil Lattare (flat number 112), though it could not be ascertained what, if anything, was stolen from there. The thieves then turned their attention to the upper floors of the B wing.

They continued their activities in the building, with two individuals operating on the lower level and three on the upper level. They also broke into the residence of Urmila Ubale (flat B-203), who was out of town. However, they did not find anything of value there. Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident, the MIDC Waluj police rushed to the scene. A dog squad and a fingerprint unit were called in during the morning. The police are searching for the thieves and are using CCTV footage as a lead.

Around 3am, Ashok Joshi got up to drink some water and noticed two individuals heading downstairs and three others going upstairs inside the building. Suspicious of their movements, he immediately called the security guard, Pradeep Balkhande, and asked him to check the situation. Without delay, the security guard sounded the emergency siren.

Alerted by the siren, the thieves fled by scaling the security wall at the rear of the building. Meanwhile, residents, including Ashok Landge, Sagar Jonwal, Kalidas Bhagare, Sanjay Tangade, Dattu Chavan, Ashok Joshi, Kiran Chavan, Sunil Chaudhari, Amol Satpute, Anil Malvade and Babu Solunke, woke up. However, by then, the thieves had already escaped.