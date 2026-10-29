Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 Bidkin Taekwondo Athletes Head To Nepal For International Championship | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Taekwondo athletes from Bidkin in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) area left by train on Thursday to participate in the Open Taekwondo Championship, which begins in Nepal on October 30. The team is travelling under the guidance of international Taekwondo coach Dr Hafiz Imran.

Athletes from 19 countries are expected to participate in the international tournament. Five athletes from Bidkin, who have won gold medals at various national and international events, will represent India in the competition.

The athletes will aim to deliver strong performances and win gold medals. Coach Dr Hafiz Imran expressed confidence that the players would succeed in Nepal and bring laurels to the country.

Before their departure, the athletes were felicitated by residents of Bidkin, who congratulated them and wished them success. The five players are Sarthak Rathod, Aryan Rathod, Arsh Anis Shaikh, Humayu Hafiz Imran and Arsh Sufiyan Qureshi.

Those present at the felicitation included Police Sub-Inspector Nilesh Shelke of Bidkin Police Station, Maulana Noor, Maulana Suleman, Maulana Shaukat, Firdous Pathan, corporators Mehmood Shah, Aslam and Saddam Shaikh, Haji Yunus, Shivaji Chauhan, Sachin Shinde, Dastagir Ghazali, Sayyed Abdul Ghafoor, Abdul Rauf, Nadeem Mirza, Sameer Masood Shaikh and others.