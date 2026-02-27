Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 485 Gram Panchayats Declared Tuberculosis-Free; Strategy Ready For Remaining Areas | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Under the National Tuberculosis (TB) eradication programme, 485 gram panchayats in the district have been made TB-free, and a planned strategy has been prepared to implement the programme effectively in the remaining 390 gram panchayats to make the entire district TB-free,” directed District Collector Deelip Swami.

He was speaking during a review meeting of various committees of the district health machinery at the district collectorate on Thursday.

Swami stated that under the programme, tests of 4,41,181 TB suspects were conducted. Out of the 875 gram panchayats in the district, no TB suspects were found in 485 gram panchayats, and hence they were declared TB-free. In all, 24,338 TB suspects have been traced so far. A planned strategy should be drafted to implement the programme effectively in the other gram panchayats, for which the help of private laboratories should be taken, he mentioned.

Similarly, five bogus doctors were found in the district. A strict vigil should be implemented to identify such doctors, and strict action should be taken against them immediately. The names of the persons who inform about them will be kept confidential. Moreover, birth and death registration should be checked through block development officers, gram sevaks and taluka health officers, Swami directed.

During the meeting, reviews were conducted of the work of the birth-death registration and statistics committee, climate change and human health, regular vaccination, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, tobacco control and other committees.