 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 485 Gram Panchayats Declared Tuberculosis-Free; Strategy Ready For Remaining Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 485 Gram Panchayats Declared Tuberculosis-Free; Strategy Ready For Remaining Areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 485 Gram Panchayats Declared Tuberculosis-Free; Strategy Ready For Remaining Areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami stated that under the National Tuberculosis (TB) eradication programme, tests of 4,41,181 TB suspects were conducted. Out of the 875 gram panchayats in the district, no TB suspects were found in 485 gram panchayats, and hence they were declared TB-free. In all, 24,338 TB suspects have been traced so far

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 485 Gram Panchayats Declared Tuberculosis-Free; Strategy Ready For Remaining Areas | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Under the National Tuberculosis (TB) eradication programme, 485 gram panchayats in the district have been made TB-free, and a planned strategy has been prepared to implement the programme effectively in the remaining 390 gram panchayats to make the entire district TB-free,” directed District Collector Deelip Swami.

He was speaking during a review meeting of various committees of the district health machinery at the district collectorate on Thursday.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Medical Officer Dr Padmaja Saraf, District TB Control Officer Dr Vaishali Dakale, Statistic Officer Lipare, Dr Sarika Landge, Dr Jayashree Lahane, Resident Medical Officer Dr Prashant Badhe, Programme Manager Dr Vinayak Munde, and other officers and employees were present.

Read Also
Pune: Newly Married Woman Dies By Suicide In Baner By Jumping From 11th Floor; Husband, In-Laws...
article-image

Swami stated that under the programme, tests of 4,41,181 TB suspects were conducted. Out of the 875 gram panchayats in the district, no TB suspects were found in 485 gram panchayats, and hence they were declared TB-free. In all, 24,338 TB suspects have been traced so far. A planned strategy should be drafted to implement the programme effectively in the other gram panchayats, for which the help of private laboratories should be taken, he mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
MPSC Civil Services 2026 Prelims Result Announced: Here’s How to Check Your Name in the Qualifying List
MPSC Civil Services 2026 Prelims Result Announced: Here’s How to Check Your Name in the Qualifying List
TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files For Divorce- Reports
TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files For Divorce- Reports
Mumbai News: JBCN International School In Borivali Gets Bomb Threat, Search Reveals Hoax, Students Safe
Mumbai News: JBCN International School In Borivali Gets Bomb Threat, Search Reveals Hoax, Students Safe
Thane Tragedy: Man Out Shopping For Ramzan Eid Dies In Mumbai-Nashik Highway Crash; Trailer Driver Booked
Thane Tragedy: Man Out Shopping For Ramzan Eid Dies In Mumbai-Nashik Highway Crash; Trailer Driver Booked

Similarly, five bogus doctors were found in the district. A strict vigil should be implemented to identify such doctors, and strict action should be taken against them immediately. The names of the persons who inform about them will be kept confidential. Moreover, birth and death registration should be checked through block development officers, gram sevaks and taluka health officers, Swami directed.

Read Also
Who Will Be Pune Zilla Parishad President? NCP Chief & Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Decide Soon
article-image

During the meeting, reviews were conducted of the work of the birth-death registration and statistics committee, climate change and human health, regular vaccination, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, tobacco control and other committees.

Follow us on