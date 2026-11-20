Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 4 Arrested For ₹9.70 Lakh Theft At Doctor's House | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke into a doctor’s house while he was away on a pilgrimage to Rajasthan with his family and stole valuables worth ₹9.70 lakh. The MIDC Waluj police have solved the case and arrested four suspects from the Gangapur and Bajaj Nagar areas. Two of the arrested men are habitual offenders. A court has remanded all four accused to three days of police custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Shankar Sharma (resident of Anandwadi, Subhashnagar, Manmad, taluka Nandgaon, Nashik district), Shriram Somnath Sonawane (resident of Jategaon Vakla, taluka Vaijapur), Ishwar Parmeshwar Kajale and Gaurav Somnath Sonawane (both residents of Jai Bhavani Hostel, Bajaj Nagar).

Dr Rajendra Zhumbarlal Kala lives with his wife, Dr Vandana Kala, at R.L.-130, Jai Bhavani Chowk in Bajaj Nagar. At 6.30am on November 12, the couple left for Udaipur in Rajasthan. Taking advantage of their absence, thieves broke into the house and stole valuables worth approximately ₹9.70 lakh. A burglary case was registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.

During the investigation, the detection branch (DB) team of the MIDC Waluj police received confidential information about the suspects. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap at two locations on Wednesday and apprehended all four.

Among the accused, Rajesh Sharma has robbery cases registered against him at 26 police stations across various districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Shriram Sonawane has robbery cases registered against him at six police stations in Nashik and rural Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The police also seized the two-wheeler (registration number MH 15 KY 4917) allegedly used by the accused to commit the crime.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar and MIDC Waluj police station inspector Rameshwar Gade. The team included DB head Sagar Patil, Sanjay Jagtap, constables Jalinder Randhe and Suresh Kache, and personnel Suraj Agrawal, Samadhan Patil, Rohit Chindhale, Lakhan Gusinge, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Prakash Wagh and Deepak Jadhav.