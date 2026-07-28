Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3rd Shaharnama Heritage Walk Draws History Enthusiasts | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The third edition of the 'Shaharnama' Heritage Walk was organised on Sunday at the Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum of Antiquities. The event was jointly organised by MGM University's Department of History and Archaeology, Akhyan Foundation, Garware Community Centre, Rotary Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East, AdGuide Media Pvt. Ltd, the India Tourism Department and Team Shaharnama.

History enthusiasts were captivated by an extraordinary collection of rare Maratha-era weapons, including armour, Waghnakh (tiger claws), Dandpatta, daggers, spears, Saang, Madu, a variety of swords, knives, Karwar, Khanjar, Bichwa, and massive Panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) cannons weighing between 1.5 and 2 tonnes. The display offered visitors a vivid glimpse into Maratha warfare and the military prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Located near the historic Rangin Darwaza and Himayat Bagh in the Kile Ark precinct, the museum houses an exceptional collection of archaeological artefacts and historical treasures. Curator Swapnil Magar, Director Shriprakash Purwar and archaeologist Ashutosh Patil guided participants through the museum, explaining its history, unique features and rare exhibits.

The museum also preserves copies of the Dnyaneshwari, Eknathi Bhagwat and other historic manuscripts, along with portraits of Sawai Madhavrao Peshwa, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and Mahadji Shinde.

The Heritage Walk was organised with the support of Garware Community Centre, MGM University, AdGuide Media Pvt. Ltd., the Rotary Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East, the India Tourism Department and Team Shaharnama.