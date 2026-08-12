Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,000 Bajaj Auto Trainees Protest Over Certificates, Stipend | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 3,000 trainees staged a ‘Thiyya Agitation’ in front of Bajaj Auto Company Ltd in Waluj from Tuesday morning, alleging that they were being made to toil like labourers in the company for a meagre stipend and were not even provided certificates after completing the training programme. The agitators demanded that their remuneration be increased and that they be provided employment opportunities after completing their training. The agitating boys and girls continued their protest on Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) officials said Bajaj Auto chief Rajeev Bajaj will meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray next week to discuss the trainees’ demands and find positive measures to address their grievances.

The agitators claimed that TeamLease Foundation, under the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme, had assured that trainees completing a three-year training programme at Bajaj Auto would receive a certificate from Jain University, Bengaluru. However, several candidates did not receive the certificates due to problems related to documentation. The trainees also alleged that they were made to work like labourers in the company.

The trainee boys and girls were dissatisfied with the treatment they received and, on Tuesday, launched the agitation in front of the company’s gate under the leadership of the MNS.

On receiving information, DCP Pankaj Atulkar rushed to the spot and interacted with the agitators. The protesters were pacified after receiving an assurance that a dialogue would be held with the company administration. Officers and personnel from the Daulatabad, Waluj, Cantonment and Waluj MIDC police stations were deployed for security.