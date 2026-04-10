Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 300 Cyclists To Compete In Inter-University Championship At MGM | Representational Image

A four-day All India Inter-University Road Cycling Championship will be organised jointly by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University, bringing together nearly 300 cyclists from across the country.

The championship will be inaugurated on Wednesday, April 15, at 6 am with a ceremonial flag-off by dignitaries at Jhalta Phata on the Dhule–Solapur Highway. The formal inauguration ceremony will take place on the same day at 4pm at Rukmini Auditorium.

Distinguished guests expected to attend include Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam; Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vilas Sapkal; Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, along with several other dignitaries.

A total of 69 university teams from states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand have registered for the event.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 18, at 4pm at Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and other dignitaries.

During the competition period, the 10-km stretch from Jhalta Phata to SRPF Camp on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Dhule route will remain closed to traffic daily from 6am to 10am.