Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband, In-Laws Booked For Harassment | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in the Bajajnagar area after being subjected to prolonged mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws. The incident came to light on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the Waluj MIDC Police have registered a case against her husband, brother-in-law, father-in-law and mother-in-law. The deceased has been identified as Komal Yogesh More.

According to the police, Komal's parents received a phone call on Monday morning informing them that she had fallen unconscious. Her brother, Dr Krishna Rajdhar Pawar, immediately rushed to the spot and found that she had died. As ligature marks were found on her neck, she was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati), where doctors declared her dead.

Initially, an accidental death (ADR) was registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station. In his complaint, Dr Pawar alleged that Komal's husband frequently abused and assaulted her under the influence of alcohol. He further alleged that her brother-in-law Sachin More, father-in-law Revnath More, and mother-in-law Kanta More also subjected her to harassment. According to the complaint, Komal had repeatedly informed her parental family about the alleged abuse. Unable to bear the harassment, she allegedly died by suicide at her residence.

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Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Yogesh Revnath More, Sachin More, Revnath More and Kanta More.

Meanwhile, Komal's relatives gathered outside the Waluj MIDC Police Station and demanded strict action against the accused. They reportedly refused to take custody of the body until a case was registered. The situation remained tense for some time before police registered the case.