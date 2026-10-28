Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2.94 Lakh Students Appear For BAMU Winter Exams | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The winter session examinations for degree courses at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) began on October 27 across 241 examination centres in four districts.

Dr BN Dole, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said the examinations had commenced smoothly at all centres.

The examination schedule and evaluation centres were arranged under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari. The examination department has taken steps to ensure that the examinations are conducted transparently. A task force headed by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte is also working towards this objective.

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The examinations cover 14 degree programmes, including BA, BSc and BCom. Hall tickets were made available through students’ login IDs two days before the examinations began.

A total of 2,94,000 students are appearing for the winter session examinations. These include 61,771 students from the Faculty of Commerce and Management, 89,790 from the Faculty of Humanities, 10,819 from the Interdisciplinary Faculty, and 1,33,734 from the Faculty of Science and Technology.

Graduate-level examinations are scheduled to continue until November 3, while postgraduate examinations will begin after November 21.

Dr Vishnu Karhale, Deputy Registrar of the Examination Coordination Department, along with staff members Rajendra Gangurde, Shaikh Iliyas, Mahendra Paithane and Haridas Khude, is overseeing the examination-related work.