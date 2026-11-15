Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 26-Year-Old Chhath Puja Tradition Continues At Ramlila Ground In Bajaj Nagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shri Ram Janki Pratishthan has been organising Chhath Puja at the Ramlila Ground in Bajaj Nagar for the past 26 years. This year, too, three artificial ponds, each measuring 22 by 45 feet, have been constructed at the site to allow devotees to offer 'Arghya' to the Sun God. Arrangements have been made to fill these ponds with water through tankers, and the area has also been decorated with festive lighting.

In Vadgaon, the Chhath Puja festival is being organised by the 'Surya Aradhana Chhath Puja Samiti'. Preparations for the festival are underway, with committee president Ramesh Giri, along with Amoghnath Prajapati, Devendra Chauhan, Ajay Singh Chauhan, Umesh Dubey and Anil Paswan, working diligently.

Meanwhile, in Ranjangaon, preparations for the festival are being led by Narendra Singh Yadav and other office-bearers of the BJP Uttar Bharatiya Morcha.

On Sunday evening, devotees performed the 'Sandhya Arghya' by offering water to the setting Sun. The fast observed by devotees will conclude on Monday morning with offerings of water and cow's milk to the rising Sun.

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At the Ramlila Ground, RK Singh, president of Shri Ram Janki Pratishthan, along with vice-president Raghvendra Singh, Jyoti Prasad Mittal, Bachcha Singh, Narpat Singh, Uday Pratap Singh Tomar, RP Verma, Acharya Rajeshwaranand Pandey Maharaj, Ashok Pandey, Aditya Tripathi and others, are working hard to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.