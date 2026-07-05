Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2.01 Lakh Children Vaccinated As CSMC Meets Pulse Polio Target | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) launched the Pulse Polio vaccination drive in the city on June 28. The administration achieved its 100 per cent target by administering vaccine doses to children in the 0-5 years age group. A total of 2,01,197 children were vaccinated. The drive was conducted through 692 vaccination centres. On the first day, 1,68,149 children were administered the vaccine, while between June 29 and July 3, another 33,048 children received doses.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, House Leader Govind Kendre, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Sameer Sajid, and Health Committee Chairperson Sunita Solunke had appealed to citizens to participate in the campaign. Citizens responded enthusiastically, making the drive a success.

The campaign was implemented under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Additional Commissioner-II Kalpita Pimple, Medical Health Officer Dr Ujwala Bhamre, and World Health Organisation (WHO) SMO Dr Mujeeb Sayyad.

A total of 588 vaccination teams were deployed within the municipal corporation limits. These teams conducted door-to-door visits to administer the remaining doses to children aged 0 to 5 years. Additionally, 144 teams were stationed at 20 transit points, including bus stations, the railway station, the airport, Siddharth Garden, malls, vegetable markets, weekly markets, and major city entry points. Furthermore, 24 mobile teams carried out a special drive covering brick kilns, tandas (hamlets), padas (small settlements) and construction sites.

Approximately 2,050 personnel were deployed for the campaign. Support was extended by students and staff from Shiva Trust Aurangabad Nursing College, Dr Hedgewar Nursing College, Kamalnayan Bajaj Nursing College, Dr Dahiphale Nursing College, Government Nursing Colleges (Ghati and Padegaon), MIT Nursing College, and various other nursing and medical colleges and health training institutes.

Despite rainy weather during the door-to-door campaign, all 588 teams effectively discharged their responsibilities. Departments, including Anganwadi, Education, and Solid Waste Management, played a key role in the campaign's success by creating widespread awareness through audio messages, newspapers, mass media, print media, and press representatives.

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The National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign was successfully completed due to the efforts of Nodal Officer and Health Officer Dr Megha Jogdand and her team, Municipal Corporation health officers and staff, NUHM officials and personnel, and officials and staff from the headquarters, who worked diligently on the planning and implementation of the campaign.