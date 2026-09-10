Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2 Thieves Burgle Teacher's House In Broad Daylight, Flee With Gold Jewellery | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two thieves allegedly broke into a teacher's house in broad daylight and escaped with gold jewellery weighing around three to three-and-a-half tolas. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Sara Green Society in CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar-1. The burglary took place within 15 minutes, while the suspects were captured on CCTV cameras fleeing the society on a two-wheeler.

Avinash Suradkar lives with his wife and daughter at Flat No. 10, Wing 2, Sara Green Society. He is an art teacher, while his wife works at a company. Suradkar left for school around 7.30am on Wednesday, as usual. His wife locked the house and left for work at around 9.30am. Their daughter had gone to her grandmother's house, leaving the house unoccupied.

Taking advantage of the situation, two thieves arrived at the society on a two-wheeler at around 2.50pm. They allegedly broke the door lock using a cutter and entered the house. According to Suradkar, the thieves ransacked the house and stole gold jewellery kept in a cupboard.

The suspects allegedly completed the theft within 15 minutes and fled on their two-wheeler.

After receiving information about the burglary, MIDC Waluj police rushed to the spot and inspected the premises. Police examined CCTV footage from the society, which captured the suspects arriving and leaving on their two-wheeler.

The daytime burglary has caused concern among residents. The process of registering a case was underway until late Wednesday night.