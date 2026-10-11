Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2 Fire Incidents In Waluj; Factory Stock Gutted | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two fire incidents were reported in the Waluj area on Saturday evening.

In the first incident, a large stock of plastic granules was reduced to ashes in a fire at a closed factory. In the second, a fire involving an electrical distribution transformer (DP) in Bajaj Nagar caused panic among residents. Firefighters brought one blaze under control after an hour-long effort and contained the other within 10 minutes.

A fire broke out around 6.50pm on Saturday at Sudarshan Plast, a closed factory located on Plot No. W-37 in the Waluj MIDC area. A stock of plastic granules was stored inside the factory’s corrugated-sheet shed. Once the stock caught fire, the blaze intensified rapidly, destroying both the shed and the stored granules.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the MIDC fire brigade rushed to the scene. After an hour-long operation, firefighters brought the blaze under control. An official estimate of the damage has not yet been released.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Deputy Fire Officer Anil Deshmukh; Fire Leaders LG. Brahmankar, SG Wasnik and Sunil Patil; Driver-Operator RJ Jat; and fire personnel CS Patil, Vishal Dabhade, ST Mule, PS Khade and PR Nagaroje participated in the firefighting operation.

The second incident occurred in front of the Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Vishwa Vijay Housing Society, Bajaj Nagar. A short circuit reportedly triggered a fire in a distribution transformer (DP) on Saturday evening.

Residents initially attempted to bring the fire under control but called the MIDC fire brigade when they failed to contain it.

Firefighters responded promptly and brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding area. The incident caused panic among residents for some time.