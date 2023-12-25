Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 17 Student Startups Selected For Funding And Incubation In Tata Technologies And MAGIC Collaboration | representative pic

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited through CSR funds, initiated a student startup project to promote entrepreneurs from tier 2 and tier 3 cities in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project, known as the Ready Engineer – Magic Startup (REMS) incubation program, was organised, attracting participation from more than 100 budding industrialists. Out of these, 17 student startups were selected. Upon completion of the project, each startup will receive Rs 50,000 in seed funding and incubation support to transform their concepts and ideas into professional products and services.

MAGIC will offer personal guidance, mentoring, and co-working space in its office. Additionally, the startups will benefit from networking opportunities within the ecosystem for product promotion. They will be provided with a separate booth in the Tata Technologic MAGIC Innovation Hub exhibition and can participate in various online seminars.

Siddharth Yawalkar, the head of the REMS project, expressed satisfaction with the positive response from budding industrialists in the earlier two editions of the project. He emphasized that the project is an integral part of Tata Technologies' CSR activities.

Ritesh Mishra, the director of MAGIC, highlighted that the project aims to encourage students pursuing engineering studies to explore entrepreneurship. The initiative is designed to assist students in transforming their concepts and ideas into tangible products and services.