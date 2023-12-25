People Of All Religions Come Together To Celebrate Christmas In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Smart City Development Corporation Ltd organised a unique Christmas celebration on Saturday evening at Kham River bank. Various cultural programmes were arranged for residents of all age groups. They participated enthusiastically in dance, plays, and carol-singing during the event.

Traditionally, Christmas is celebrated in the city's churches to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival is observed with traditional rituals both in churches and households.

To foster inclusivity, the cultural event was organised by youth from various churches, allowing people of all religions to partake in the Christmas celebration. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner G Srikant, the event took place at the Kham River Eco Park.

The youth presented carol singing and a play depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. Arpita Sharad, the media analyst of Smart City, coordinated with the youth for the event's success. The celebration included cutting a cake and conveying Christmas wishes to everyone present.

CSMC officers Asadullah Khan and Vijay Shrisundar, Pastor Anil Ranade, industrialist Saniddha Mhaske, Pratibha Takwale, Ashish Kumode, Ajinkya Khandagale, Rupesh Kamble, Rahul Nikam, and others put in efforts for the successful execution of the function.