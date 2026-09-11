Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,518 Young Artists Take Part In District Youth Festival | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) kicked off with great enthusiasm at the Government Dnyan-Vigyan Mahavidyalaya on Friday. Amid an atmosphere charged with youthful energy, the inaugural ceremony was held at the Vande Mataram Hall, marking the beginning of the two-day competitions.

The two-day festival was inaugurated by Minister for Other Backward Bahujan Welfare and Dairy Development Atul Save. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari presided over the event. Mayor Samir Rajurkar, MLA Vikram Kale, organiser Principal Dr Vaishali Santosh Deshmukh and Director of the Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were prominently present on the occasion.

Also present on the dais were District Coordinator Dr Devraj Darade, Cultural Coordinator Prof Parmeshwar Puri, Senate Member Prof Haridas Somvanshi and organising committee members Dr Dilip Mahalinge, Dr Kishore Shirsath, Dr Shashikant Patil, Dr Samadhan Ingle, Swapnil Sardar and Prof Shailesh Bansode.

The festival commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Save. Director Dr Kailas Ambhure stated that 1,518 youngsters are participating in this year's festival, an increase of one and a half times compared to the 962 who took part last year. He further remarked that in today's era of technologisation, there is a greater need for 'cultured' citizens than merely 'qualified' ones.

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Preshit Rudravar anchored the event, while Prof Abhijit Pandit proposed the vote of thanks.

Save mentioned that the Government College of Arts and Science boasts a glorious legacy spanning a century, while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has a distinguished tradition of seven decades. Both institutions have nurtured individuals of great knowledge, merit and artistic talent. Indeed, youth festivals have produced artists who have earned acclaim at both state and national levels. He urged students to showcase their artistic skills and lay the foundation for their careers.

Dr Fulari said that fields such as science, technology, medicine and commerce produce technicians and professional experts, whereas fine arts and humanities shape individuals as human beings. Therefore, these disciplines are also crucial.