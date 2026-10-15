Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Electric Shock From Water Heater

NEET Dream Ends In Tragedy: Uttarakhand Student, Dies After Fall From Kota Hostel Fourth Floor | Representative image.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 14-year-old schoolgirl died after suffering a severe electric shock from an immersion water heater in the Jaybhavaninagar area around 5.40am on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Yadnya Prakash Deore.

Yadnya, a Class 9 student, was reportedly good at her studies. Her mother, Rajashree Deore, works as a Krishi Sevak (agriculture assistant) at a government office in Kanchanwadi, while her elder brother, Ritesh (22), works at a laboratory.

A few days ago, Yadnya’s uncle, who lived in Buldhana, passed away. The family had planned to travel to Buldhana on Tuesday morning to attend the religious rites and the thirteenth-day ceremony.

The family woke up early on Tuesday morning, and the heater was switched on to heat water for bathing. Unaware that the heater was still switched on, Yadnya reached into the bucket. As the electric current had reportedly spread into the water, she suffered a severe electric shock.

Her struggle caused a commotion, alerting her mother and brother. However, the door was locked from the inside.

On learning of the incident, her uncle, who lived nearby, rushed to the house. They broke open the door and found Yadnya unconscious after suffering the electric shock. She was initially taken to a private hospital, where doctors advised the family to shift her to Ghati Hospital.

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Police constable Prakash Dhatrak of Mukundwadi police station also rushed to the scene. Yadnya was taken to Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her mother, maternal uncle and brother were inconsolable following her death.

Her last rites were performed on Tuesday evening amid an atmosphere of grief.