Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 111-Year-Old 'Sagar Utsav' Tradition Continues | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the Gawalipura (Nawabpura) area of the city, the two-day ‘Sagar Utsav’ was celebrated under the auspices of the Veershaiva Lingayat community, the Gawali community and the Janseva Sanskrutik Krida Mandal. The Utsav concluded on Thursday. On the day of Bhau Beej, the community upheld a 111-year-old tradition by decorating their buffaloes and male buffalo calves and taking them out in a procession accompanied by the sound of drums and cymbals and the bursting of firecrackers.

For the festival, buffaloes were brought from areas including Padegaon, Jatwada, Rasulpura, Naregaon, Hasul, Chikalthana, Satara, Kanchanwadi, Karnapura, Chhavani, Daulatabad, Rajabazar, Bayjipura, Sanjaynagar, Kailasnagar, Rengtipura, Begumpura and Gawlipura. The male buffaloes were adorned with attractive patterns painted on their bodies, their horns were brightly coloured, and their necks were decorated with tassels made of peacock feathers.

These decorated buffaloes caught the attention of those present. The owners of the buffaloes participating in the festival were honoured with prizes, towels and caps, along with traditional turbans (phetas) tied around their heads.

On the occasion of Padva, a procession of male buffaloes was taken out from Sansthan Ganpati in Rajabazar to Gawalipura. Owners of these buffaloes from various parts of the city participated in the procession. The event, organised in a traditional manner, received an enthusiastic response from citizens.

Citizens thronged to watch the ceremony. Tight police security was maintained under the guidance of Inspector Ganesh Tathe of Jinsi Police Station. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, corporators Sachin Khaire and Dharmaraj Danve, and other dignitaries were present.