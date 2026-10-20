Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 10-Day Chhau Workshop Concludes At BAMU | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ten-day Chhau workshop was organised from October 9 to 19 at the Department of Performing Arts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), with the objective of providing students with hands-on experience of traditional Indian performing arts, particularly Chhau dance.

Students were trained by renowned theatre director and Chhau guru Bhumikeshwar Singh. The workshop saw participation from students both within and outside the department.

Guru Bhumikeshwar Singh received the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2021 for theatre direction. He has extensive experience in training students in traditional Indian performing arts and Chhau dance. He has conducted workshops on Chhau, theatre and mime at several prestigious institutions across the country.

Singh received his acting training at the Shriram Centre for Performing Arts in New Delhi. He has also trained in Chhau dance and studied ‘Phari-Khanda’, a traditional Indian martial art.

The ten-day workshop, conducted by the Department of Performing Arts (Theatre Studies), concluded on Monday with a final presentation by the students.

On the occasion, Singh said the Department of Natyashastra was like a part of his own family and that he felt a sense of belonging whenever he visited the university. He explained that Chhau incorporates physical actions, movements, facial expressions and body language, and is also linked to martial arts.

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He observed that while animals and birds cannot assume human form, human beings can embody the personas of animals and birds through the power of art. Therefore, it is essential for an artist to recognise their own inherent strength, he said.

Dr Vaishali Bodele, Head of the Department, said that mastering dance was essential for maintaining physical fitness in today’s times and that artists should remain mindful of this aspect.

The event was attended by Dr Smita Sable, Dr Gajanan Dandge, Dr Ganesh Shinde and Dr Preshit Rudrawar, along with departmental staff and current and former students.