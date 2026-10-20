Pune: SPPU Cancels October 23 Exams Due To MLC Polls

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has cancelled all examinations scheduled for October 23 following the announcement of polling for five seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies for Graduates and Teachers.

According to a notice issued by the university’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation on October 19, the decision follows a notification issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission on September 29, 2026.

Polling for the five constituencies across Maharashtra will be held on October 23. In view of the elections, all university examinations scheduled for that day have been cancelled.

The university has stated that a separate notification announcing the revised examination dates will be issued later. Students scheduled to appear for examinations on October 23 have been advised to take note of the change and await further instructions regarding the rescheduled examinations.