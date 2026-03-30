Chaos in Nashik Municipal Corporation: Corporators Clash, Attempt To Snatch Mayor’s Mace | FPJ Photo

Nashik: A tense atmosphere prevailed for a brief period on Monday during the Nashik Municipal Corporation's general body meeting for the 2026-27 financial year budget, triggered by the aggressive stance adopted by the opposition. Corporators belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction) staged a sit-in protest, demanding that the budget include a financial allocation for a memorial dedicated to the late Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, to be constructed in CIDCO. Meanwhile, raising the issue of disparities in fund allocation, Shiv Sena corporators from the Uddhav Thackeray faction displayed posters and shouted loud slogans against the ruling party. This resulted in utter chaos erupting within the House.

Against the backdrop of this pandemonium, the situation escalated further when some opposition corporators attempted to snatch away the Mayor's 'Mace' (Rajdand). The administration and security personnel intervened immediately to bring the situation under control. Consequently, the session was adjourned for a short while. The meeting resumed later, once calm had been restored. This incident has raised questions regarding the discipline of the House and has visibly heightened political tensions in the city.

Original Budget Presented

For the financial year 2026-27, the original budget was presented to the General Body, projecting total receipts of ₹3,469.13 crore, including an opening balance of ₹143.09 crore and total expenditure of ₹3,467.28 crore.

Aggressive Stance by Thackeray and Ajit Pawar Factions

Raising the issue of alleged discrimination in the allocation of funds, Shiv Sena corporators from the Uddhav Thackeray faction held up posters and shouted slogans inside the House. They expressed their protest by displaying posters bearing messages such as "If you allocate only half the funds to the opposition, then reduce citizens' taxes by half as well"; "We will not tolerate discrimination in the use of public money," and "The Municipal Corporation's arbitrary conduct will not be tolerated." On the other hand, corporators belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction demanded that a budgetary allocation be made for a memorial dedicated to the late Ajit Pawar in the CIDCO area. This demand sparked a heated verbal altercation between the ruling party and the opposition.

Administration Brought the Situation Under Control

As the commotion escalated, the municipal administration and security personnel intervened immediately. Some opposition corporators even attempted to snatch the Mayor's ceremonial mace. However, security staff took swift action and brought the situation under control. Following this incident, the meeting was adjourned for a brief period. It resumed later, once calm had been restored.

This incident has raised questions regarding the discipline and decorum within the municipal assembly hall. It clearly highlighted the escalating tensions between the various political parties.