Nashik Forms Panel On Tapovan Tree-Cutting Row; Amit Thackeray Named Member | Sourced

Nashik: A proposal to cut down approximately 1,800 trees for the construction of the proposed 'Sadhugram' at Tapovan, intended for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, has sparked intense debate and controversy in Nashik. Environmentalists have expressed strong opposition to this proposal, prompting the administration to establish a special coordination committee to find a resolution to the issue.

The administration has announced that the recommendations made by this committee will be binding, and the final decision regarding the felling of trees will be taken only after the committee submits its report. The committee comprises scholars and experts from various fields, and Amit Thackeray will also serve as a member of the committee.

The recommendations of the coordination committee will be binding for the final decision-making process. The committee includes environmental experts, wildlife researchers, religious leaders, urban planning specialists, and other distinguished figures from various sectors. The committee is tasked with conducting a detailed study of the ecological balance in the Tapovan area, the requirements of the Kumbh Mela, and the available alternatives to tree felling, after which it will submit its report.

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Environmentalists have voiced strong opposition to the proposal to cut down trees in Tapovan. They argue that since Tapovan is a significant ecological and religious site in Nashik, the felling of trees is not an unavoidable necessity. With the establishment of this committee, there is now an expectation that this issue will be resolved in a more rational manner, following expert deliberation.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department have stated that while the Sadhugram is essential for the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela, protecting the environment is equally important. The final decision will be taken strictly in accordance with the committee's recommendations. It is expected that the committee's report will be submitted as soon as possible. The dispute arising from the issue of felling trees in Tapovan is now likely to be resolved through the intervention of a committee. The residents of Nashik and environmental enthusiasts are closely watching for the committee's report. It is hoped that the committee will strike an appropriate balance between environmental conservation and the requirements of the Kumbh Mela.