Nashik: Items Seized From Kharat’s Office; SIT, Forensic Team Inspect Site With Victim Women | Sourced

Nashik: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the forensic team on Monday once again carried out a thorough inspection at the office of self-styled “Captain” Ashok Kharat located at Canada Corner. Notably, some of the victim women were taken along during the investigation.



During today’s search, officials recovered and seized a medicine bottle, stones of various shapes and sizes, and several other items. All the materials have been taken into custody by the SIT for further examination.



In the afternoon, when the SIT reached Kharat’s office along with the victim woman, the sequence of events was reviewed, and a live screening was conducted on mobile devices. The SIT, accompanied by a mobile forensic van, also carried out a digital panchnama at the site.

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It is alleged that Kharat sexually exploited more than 150 women on the same office premises. The SIT also gathered detailed information from the victims regarding the locations and circumstances under which the sexual exploitation allegedly took place.



Meanwhile, another shocking revelation has come to light in connection with Ashok Kharat. It has emerged that there has been no record in the rural police department for the weapon licence issued to him over the last 12 years.



Officials have stated that the rural police were themselves unaware that such a licence had been granted. As per procedure, it is mandatory for the district administration to inform the rural police after issuing a weapon licence, but no such communication appears to have been made.



Given that obtaining a weapon licence involves a highly stringent process, questions are now being raised over the documents and grounds on which Kharat was granted the licence. It has also been found that the licence is not registered in the Central Home Ministry’s NDAL-ALIS online system.

Even the local police station reportedly had no information about the licence, and this development may put the then tehsildar and sub-divisional officer under scrutiny.