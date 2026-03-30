Pune Airport Boosts Connectivity With New Summer Schedule, More Flights Planned | Sourced

Pune: Pune Airport has rolled out its Summer Schedule 2026, effective from March 29, following approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The revised schedule brings a major boost to both domestic and international connectivity, strengthening Pune’s position as a key aviation hub in western India.

The expansion has been supported by the efforts and guidance of Murlidhar Mohol, who has been actively working towards improving aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the city.

Under the new schedule, Pune Airport is now connected to 37 domestic destinations. These include major metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. The airport also continues to support regional connectivity with direct flights to cities like Nanded, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon and Kishangarh, improving access to smaller regions.

On the international front, Pune Airport has retained its direct flights to Dubai, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. All routes that were operational during the winter schedule have been continued, ensuring uninterrupted travel options for passengers.

A major highlight of the new schedule is the addition of 15 new flight slots from May 1. With this, the total slot capacity has increased to 235, out of which 216 slots are currently in use. The remaining slots will be allocated to airlines based on their operational plans, allowing scope for further expansion.

With increased capacity, new routes are expected to begin in the coming months. These include flights to Bagdogra by Air India, Solapur to Tirupati by Star Air, and Mangalore by Fly91. These routes are likely to further improve direct connectivity from Pune.

Airlines are also planning to increase the number of flights on busy routes. Additional services are expected on sectors such as Kolkata by SpiceJet, Varanasi by Akasa Air, and Bengaluru by Air India Express. This will give passengers more flexibility and better travel options.

Overall, the Summer Schedule 2026 reflects steady growth at Pune Airport. The expansion is driven by rising passenger demand, increased slot capacity and strong interest from airlines. It is expected to improve passenger convenience, support regional growth and further strengthen Pune’s connectivity within India and across international destinations.