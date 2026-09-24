Chants Of 'Devadhidev Mahadev' Resound At Pune Festival; Audience Experiences Melodious Evening Of Shiva Devotion | Sourced

Pune: On Wednesday evening, music lovers experienced a deeply devotional concert featuring unique devotional and laudatory compositions highlighting the power and greatness of Devadhidev Mahadev (Lord Shiva). The blend of vocal music with traditional Indian instruments doubled the charm of the performance.

Organised as part of the Pune Festival, the program 'Namami Shambho' was presented on Wednesday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha. Paramount Spiritual Guru P. P. Dighe Mavashi and Mr. Sanjeev Dighe graced the occasion with their presence.

Devotional compositions celebrate Shiva

Beginning with the invocatory Nandi (tribute) "Panchatunda Nararundamaladhara Parvatisha Adhi Namito", the musical worship kept the audience spellbound right up to the concluding Bilvashtakam. The program was structured specifically to depict the glory, nobility, and majesty of Lord Shiva. The hallmark of Namami Shambho was its rich variety of devotional compositions—spanning Sanskrit songs, verses (shlokas), rhythm patterns (parans), hymns (stotram), theatrical songs (natyapada), invocations (nandi), and film songs. The rhythmic arrangement was rendered equally rich through instruments such as the conch (shankha), pakhawaj, tabla, flute, and damru.

The inspiration behind the program was P. P. Dighe Mavashi, while the concept was developed by Sanjeev Dighe. Vocalists Shekhar Kendale, Chandarani Kendale, Ashwini Ausekar, Manish Tupe, and Sumit Jadhav rendered the devotional praises with deep dedication. They were accompanied by musicians Pratik Gujar (pakhawaj), Anil Bhujbal (tabla), Hritik Gujar (percussions), Shailesh Deshpande (flute), and Prakash Sutar (keyboard), whose harmonious support elevated the performances. Harshal Bhandare hosted the event.

Soul-stirring performances enthral audience

The atmosphere became immersed in divine devotion through powerful renditions of compositions including the Shiv-stuti Nandi, Karpura Gauram, Shadja Shiva Hai (Shivmahimna Stotram), Aadidev Mahadev, Shiva Raksha Stotra, Lingashtakam, Shiva Kailaso Ke Vasi, Shiva Swarnamala, Sadashivashtakam, Shambho Shankara, Parvati Vallabhashtakam, Mano Bhootnatham Namo Devdevam, Rudrashtakam, Shankarabharanam, Namami Shambho, the song Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the theatrical song Soham Hara Damaru Baje, a prayer by P. P. Mavashi, Shiva Tandava Stotram, and Bilvashtakam.

The strong backing of traditional Indian instruments alongside the recitation of parans and stotrams made the performance exceptionally soul-stirring. The Shiva and Ganesh Parans received immense applause due to the powerful pakhawaj accompaniment. Featuring distinct compositions beyond the usual repertoire created a fine blend of freshness, uniqueness, and variety.

Artists felicitated at event

At the beginning of the program, Krishnakumar Goyal (President, Pune Festival), Dr. Satish Desai (Chief Coordinator of Cultural Programs), and Mohan Tillu (Trustee) felicitated the singers, artists, instrumentalists, host, and organisers. Organising committee members Atul Gonjari, Shrikant Kamble, Sachin Adekar, Namdev, and others were also present on the occasion.