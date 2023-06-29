Chandani Chowk Construction: Traffic Changes On Pune-Satara Highway From July 4 |

Pune-Satara National Highway number 48 will experience restricted traffic movement from July 4 to 15 due to ongoing construction work at Chandni Chowk. As per the instructions of Pune Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, a three-hour closure will be in effect between 12:30 am and 3:30 am. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative route to avoid any inconvenience during this period.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting held where key officials including Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Pune City Traffic Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar, NHAI Project Director Sanjay Kadam, Pimpri Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Kakasaheb Aje, and Assistant Commissioner, Traffic, Vitthal Kubde, gathered to discuss the ongoing bridge construction work at Chandni Chowk junction in Pune city.

The integrated structure bridge, a part of NHAI's Bharatmala Project under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, is nearing completion with 95 percent of the work already finished. The project is currently in its final stage. Additionally, the construction of the new NDA-Pashan main bridge (Vehicular Over Pass-VOP) has progressed to the substructure level, with the superstructure work underway.

Restriction on multi-axle vehicles

To facilitate the construction work and ensure public safety, a decision has been made to implement traffic diversions in the area. During this period, a temporary three-hour blockage will be imposed on multi-axle vehicles. These vehicles will be halted at designated locations, including Mumbai Expressway and Talegaon Toll Plaza, as well as Mumbai-Pune Old Highway and Somatne Toll Plaza. Vehicles arriving from Satara will be stopped at Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza.

In light of the traffic diversions, light vehicles, buses, and trucks are advised to utilize the service road on both sides after the closure of the main carriageway. Those traveling from Mumbai to Satara/Kothrud can use the newly constructed service road and Ramp-6. Similarly, individuals seeking to reach Mumbai and Mulshi via Satara and Kothrud (Pune city) should utilize the newly constructed service road and Ramp-8, accessible from the Vedbhavan side.

Addressing concerns about traffic disruptions, Project Director Kadam assured that no additional traffic stoppages would occur as a result of these diversions.